Our estuaries have adapted to being high nutrient ecosystems and many of the wildlife communities within estuaries do help to mop the nutrients up – the saltmarshes and the seagrasses all do a ‘polishing’ job on the water quality but, as we have seen, can be overwhelmed. Particularly with the Salcombe-Kingsbridge Estuary, with no river to help wash and flush the excess nutrients out, it is up to everyone of us within its rainwater catchment area to be conscious of limiting any nutrients we add to the system - whether that be from food waste down the kitchen sink, or the use of fertilisers on our gardens and fields. For those of us lucky enough to live close to a stream, we should also recognise that they too can be overwhelmed by green waste and we should never use them to dispose of any form of garden waste.