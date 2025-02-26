Last July I talked about the poor state of Slapton Ley, at least as far as many of the waterbirds were concerned. The water level had been up to the limit of the Torcross sluice for months because of the consistently high rainfall, and the large quantities of rain had caused the overspill of raw sewage from the water treatment plant into the Ley. These levels meant that the mute swans had difficulty reaching down far enough through the water to feed on the waterweed, and for the young cygnets on the Lower Ley it was impossible. All the cygnets that had hatched on the Lower Ley died of starvation within a few days of birth, on the Higher Ley just one survived. Nearly all the adult mute swans left for Beesands Ley, together with most of the Tufted Ducks. In September on Beesands Ley there were forty nine adult mute swans with nine thriving cygnets, quite a crush; on Slapton Ley there were just four adults and the one cygnet from the Higher Ley. In September the Tufted Duck numbers on Slapton Ley were also very low, and it wasn’t until December that they had started to reappear in any reasonable numbers. In January the number of adult mute swans had risen to twelve.