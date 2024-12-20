Mick drew another action picture on Charleton Marsh, of the cattle and a grey heron in the moment of take-off. The heron is one of the icons of all estuaries. Unlike the egrets, the heron has been part of estuary life for hundreds of years. In 1870 a Captain Gervase Matthew visited Salcombe to look for large blue butterflies. He took a horse-drawn coach from Dartmouth to Kingsbridge, then a paddle steamer down the estuary to Salcombe. He wrote, later, “On the mud-banks stately herons stood and watched us, as we steamed by, or, rising, flew in a flapping, lazy manner.” Mick has caught that ‘rising and flapping in a lazy manner’, perfectly.