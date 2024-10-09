Working my way around to the most sheltered part of the shoreline, I turned my attention to the shaded rock faces, seeking out tiny, solitary Devonshire Cup Corals. Underwater, these could be mistaken for sea anemones, bearing a crown of translucent tentacles above a short, cylindrical stem, but out of water these retract, exposing a white, ceramic-like cup structure with a series of protruding ridges around the top. Delighted to count thirty plus and photographing some of the more colourful examples, I realised it was time to carefully retrace my steps but it was impossible to resist turning over just one more rock. This was truly the jackpot. Looking up at me with electric blue eyes was one of the most exotic creatures I have ever seen on the British shore: a Spiny Squat Lobster.