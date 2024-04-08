Whilst gazing south towards Torcross from Slapton Bridge and absorbing the surrounding scenes, something drew my attention that I hadn't noticed before. Thanks to being on the look out for the elegance of natural movement (this weeks forest bathing task), some motion caught my eye. Most days the reeds that line the edge of the Ley, wave around, being tussled by the wind. But at this moment, with not even the lightest breath of breeze, I noticed that some of the reeds by the bridge were still moving. Not waving or fluttering, but wobbling in a very rhythmic manner.