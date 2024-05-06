National Trust rangers will conduct two guided tours of Southdown Farm in East Soar in May and July.
The tours will take place in the early evening, an ideal time to discover the rich and abundant wildlife at the farm.
According to The National Trust, the diversity of nature has 'greatly increased' since adopting more nature-friendly management practices.
During the guided walk, participants will have the chance to learn firsthand about the conservation initiatives undertaken by The National Trust and the tenants to improve the farm's habitat for wildlife. Led by knowledgeable rangers, the two to three-mile walk will proceed at a steady pace, allowing ample opportunities to observe and appreciate the flora and fauna along the route.
However, it's worth noting that the terrain may pose challenges, with uneven ground and some steep hills.
Therefore, participants are advised to wear suitable footwear and weather-appropriate clothing to ensure a comfortable experience.
Drinks and snacks are allowed on the tour.
The walk is suitable for nature lovers aged 12 and up.
The meeting point will be at South Devon Rangers Office, Southdown Farm, Malborough, Kingsbridge TQ7 3DU What3Words locator: ///bars.pulps.photo
The tour will take place on Thursday, May 16, from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. To book, either call 0344 249 1895 or visit: https://tinyurl.com/4nap3pra. The tours are free, but booking is essential to secure a place.