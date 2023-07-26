Stevie Rogers, Dartmouth Green Partnerships Chairman, said: “Dartmouth Green Partnerships is the only community garden in Devon to achieve this quality mark for parks and green spaces. It is the third year running we have received the award - testament to the hard work and dedication our team of volunteers’. Green Flag judge Elaine Hughes described the community garden and new greenhouse as: “a delightful green space in the heart of Dartmouth that is managed and run very well by a dedicated group of local volunteers who clearly value their green spaces.”