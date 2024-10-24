Paddling back downstream, we started to look for bioluminescence twinkling in the water as we swished our paddles gently. Autumn is a good time to see it as it is when the sea is at its warmest. Searching out the darkest areas, under trees, back under the bridge and finally, close to the gabion wall opposite the quay, we were rewarded with ephemeral green sparkles winking on and off as the water was disturbed. Dave explained that this was produced by dinoflagellates, a type of bioluminescent algae which produce a chemical reaction, generating light in response to disturbance. The theory is that the light may scare or confound predators so they move away, or it may illuminate them so they become prey for another predator - clever stuff. I was struck by the electric green hue, identical to that of glow-worms, and Dave went on to add that in other places, electric blue is the predominant colour. I have seen it on rare occasions, as waves break onto a beach after sunset: a magical experience akin to the auroras.