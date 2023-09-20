At the workshop The 2 Minute Foundation said beach cleans trigger the release of happy hormones, including dopamine; that plastic never truly decomposes - it breaks down into smaller particles called micro and nano-plastics, which find their way into our water, food, and even the air we breathe; plastic production and pollution rank as the leading cause of global warming, followed by agricultural farming and transport; and recovering all the plastic currently in existence would obviate the need to produce new “virgin” plastics.