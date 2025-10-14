If you’d like to visit a coastal location not too far away Wembury could be the answer.

First stop is the parish church of St Werburgh.

The parish church of St Werburgh
The parish church of St Werburgh (Richard Harding)

There was first a Saxon wooden church on the site before a Norman stone structure was built in 1088.

The church has been altered many times over the years.

An ideal place to walk
An ideal place to walk (Richard Harding)

Next down on Wembury Beach and the surrounding area which is owned by the National Trust,

You can go rock pooling, paddling, walking and your children can play.

Dramatic skyline from Wembury Beach
Dramatic skyline from Wembury Beach (Richard Harding)

You can learn about the area’s marine life at Wembury Marine Centre or stroll and enjoy the views out to the Mewstone.

You may want to round off your visit at the Old Mill Cafe which is open until November 2.

A beautiful view across Wembury Beach
A beautiful view across Wembury Beach (Richard Harding)
The stream runs down to the sea
The stream runs down to the sea (Richard Harding)