If you’d like to visit a coastal location not too far away Wembury could be the answer.
First stop is the parish church of St Werburgh.
There was first a Saxon wooden church on the site before a Norman stone structure was built in 1088.
The church has been altered many times over the years.
Next down on Wembury Beach and the surrounding area which is owned by the National Trust,
You can go rock pooling, paddling, walking and your children can play.
You can learn about the area’s marine life at Wembury Marine Centre or stroll and enjoy the views out to the Mewstone.
You may want to round off your visit at the Old Mill Cafe which is open until November 2.
