One thing you can say for Italy is that the flowering plants are always a delight, and even those on poorly kept ground always attract a wealth of insects. In and around Taormina the butterflies were not as varied as we are used to seeing in Ravello, with its more varied habitats. This year, for us, the butterfly colour was yellow. There were of course a few whites, but principally we saw clouded yellows and that just-a-bit-more-glamorous cleopatra, plus the occasional swallow tail. In Andrew’s Wood last month, how excited we all were to be visited by half a dozen clouded yellows, probably freshly arrived from France. In Sicily… everywhere. When it comes to flowering plants, maybe we should start to pick up some tips from Italy to apply to our own gardens here in the South Hams. In Taormina, we were startled by the appearance of several still small Jacaranda trees, then in full bloom. It is a beautiful tree that Elaine and I most associate with springtime in Africa. In October and November, when flying into Nairobi you can see that city resplendent in their purple. When we were in South Africa, just outside Johannesburg, we drove to work under huge Jacarandas that lined the boulevards of the manufacturing site where we were located. The streets of Pretoria are similarly bedecked. It took our breath away, but I can’t think they would thrive in Slapton ……… yet