New research shows that Dartmoor is being failed by government and water regulators.
According to the Campaign for National Park, 68.5% of rivers in Dartmoor fail to meet good ecological status. This means they may be compromised by sewage spills, agricultural pollution and toxic chemicals.
In 2024, 49,076 hours of sewage were discharged from water industry combined sewage overflows (CSO) into rivers in Dartmoor.
This is the highest figure out of all 13 National Parks in England and Wales, according to the risk report from Campaign for National Parks and The Rivers Trust.
The Campaign for National Parks is calling for ministers to: make national parks a top priority in water reforms; set legally binding targets to clean up rivers, lakes, and streams in national parks; upgrade sewage treatment works within national parks so they are fit for purpose; tackle agricultural pollution through better regulation and incentive and empower, support and fund national park authorities to play an even greater role in water and catchment management.
Tom Usher, chief executive of the Dartmoor Preservation Association, said: “We strongly support the recommendations in Campaign for National Park's 'Rivers at Risk' report. Most of Devon's major rivers rise on Dartmoor and their health is of paramount importance to the national park and the rest of the county. South West Water and government must do better to guarantee that our rivers, lakes and estuaries are clean for all and abundant with wildlife.”
Dr Rose O’Neill, chief executive of the Campaign for National Parks, said: “National parks like Dartmoor should set the gold standard for clean and healthy rivers but instead they are being ignored and neglected by government, regulators and water companies. These are rivers loved by millions of people: if we can’t protect the jewels of our waterways, then we are failing the nation.”
