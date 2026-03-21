Today is Saturday, March 21, bringing sunshine and a few clouds in Kingsbridge. Temperatures near 11°C, dipping to nearly 7°C into the evening. Winds stay consistently light, ensuring a calm day with no sign of rain. Conditions remain pleasant, perfect for enjoying bright skies. Skies remain bright through midday, offering an early spring feel.
Tomorrow promises partly cloudy spells, with a slight possibility of rain around midday. Temperatures near 12°C, while lows hover about 7°C overnight. Winds stay gentle, so occasional sunshine peeks through the clouds, offering a mild and changeable start to your day. Expect a brief touch of warmth later.
Expect a partial cloud start on Monday, clearing briefly in the afternoon. Temperatures near 11°C and dipping to about 7°C by night. Winds increase slightly, yet overall conditions remain comfortable. Sunny intervals may appear between cloud patches, adding a pleasing break from early greyness. A light breeze emerges after lunchtime.
Anticipate a mixture of sunshine, showers, and possible breezes on Tuesday. Temperatures hover near 12°C and fall to about 8°C later. Rain could arrive in short spells, but patches of brightness should emerge. A breezy feel could develop, making for a brisk yet enjoyable day. Occasional sunshine persists.
Cooler air arrives on Wednesday, with highs near 9°C and lows about 5°C. Showers appear more frequently, mixing with occasional dry periods. Breezier gusts add a fresh edge, so sunshine may feel limited. Clouds remain dominant, shaping a changeable midweek atmosphere as conditions hint at further unsettled spells. Occasional drizzle.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.