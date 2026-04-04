Today is Saturday, April 4 with possibilities of patchy rain but also glimpses of sunshine. Temperatures hover near 12°C, dipping to about 9°C later. Winds remain quite strong, likely to bring a brisk feel to the day. Overall, local weather remains changeable, so expect passing clouds mixed with some rain.
Tomorrow will see patchy rain continuing alongside cloudy intervals. Early drizzle may occur. Winds remain lively. Temperatures might peak about 10°C with lows near 6°C. Gusts could be brisk again, and occasional rain spells are likely throughout the day. Skies may brighten in places, but passing showers could appear without much warning.
The next day brings partly cloudy weather on Monday, offering a break from frequent rain. Misty patches possible. Temperatures near 11°C by midday, and lows about 5°C overnight. Winds moderate compared to previous days. Conditions remain calm and dry, creating a more settled forecast across many parts of the region.
Tuesday sees a boost in temperatures near 13°C, though showers could return later. Cloud cover may grow, bringing light rain in the evening. The day remains mild, and breezes stay manageable. Intervals of sunshine earlier might help keep conditions pleasant, but rain is set to appear with moderate intensity.
Wednesday is forecast to stay mostly cloudy with drier spells dominating. Temperatures rest about 12°C, with gentle winds offering a calm finish to the midweek period. Residents in Kingsbridge might notice nighttime lows near 10°C. Minimal chance of rain ensures a quieter evening, maintaining stable weather across the area. Occasional sunshine could break through briefly.
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