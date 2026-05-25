Today, Monday, May 25, in Kingsbridge looks sunny with no trace of rain and temperatures near 19°C. Clear skies carry on into the evening as readings drop to about 15°C. A mild breeze keeps conditions pleasant throughout the day. Bright weather continues well past midday, offering extended afternoon sunshine.
Tomorrow may begin with brief showers before turning fine, giving temperatures near 20°C during the day. Skies clear later on, allowing for a mild evening near 16°C. A gentle wind remains, but conditions stay fairly calm. No significant rain is expected past midday. Sunshine fully dominates much of the afternoon.
Wednesday could see heavier rain with steady downpours and temperatures about 18°C. Cloudy spells dominate, and there is a fair chance of thunder in the afternoon. Evening conditions ease slightly, but light showers may linger. Overnight lows hover near 15°C beneath damp skies. Rain persists sporadically.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy with occasional spots of rain and temperatures near 18°C. Skies might brighten for a while, though an overcast trend remains likely. Evening brings drier conditions, and readings settle to about 13°C. A calmer breeze should offer a brief respite from midweek storms through the night.
Friday appears bright and sunny, with temperatures about 19°C under largely clear skies. Rainfall chances are minimal, and the day feels comfortably mild. Nighttime readings hover near 14°C, maintaining a gentle warmth. Stable weather closes out the workweek on a decidedly pleasant note. Overall, forecast conditions remain very stable into the evening; no major shifts expected.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.