Today, Thursday, June 18, brings mild weather with occasional patchy rain in Kingsbridge. Early fog lingers before gradually lifting, leaving the morning overcast. Afternoon clouds could thin, revealing a few bright spots. Temperatures sit near 17°C, creating moderate conditions without constant rain, though fleeting drizzles might still pop up.
Tomorrow sees a partly cloudy outlook from morning through late afternoon. Mist may appear around dawn, but sunshine likely breaks through by midday. Temperatures hover about 18°C, giving a pleasant feel for most of the day. Brief spells of cloud could linger, yet rain appears less likely.
This weekend arrives with patchy rain on Saturday morning, although some clearer periods might develop later. Fog or mist could blanket early hours, gradually easing as sunshine sneaks in. Temperatures remain close to 19°C, bringing comfortable warmth. Overall conditions hint at a mix of cloud cover and occasional brighter intervals.
A noticeably sunnier outlook emerges Sunday, with clear skies dominating much of the day. Early clouds or haze should burn off quickly, revealing a bright and open forecast. Temperatures climb near 21°C, boosting the sense of summer. Rain looks unlikely, ensuring a mostly dry and radiant afternoon.
A sunny trend continues Monday, showcasing blue skies through much of the day. Early cloud patches might appear, but they should disperse swiftly. Sunshine looks set to dominate from midday onward. Temperatures reach about 22°C, offering the warmest conditions of this period. Showers seem minimal, leaving a pleasantly bright and inviting forecast to round out the week.
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