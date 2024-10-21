With virtually all the early play in Ivybridge half, it was only a matter of time before Kings converted the territory they had probed so well. Winger Lucy Allen managed to grab the ball from her opposite number before releasing centre Scarlett Murgatroyd through the middle. Scrum-half Maggie Moore and Delphine Stilwell combined to put Murgatroyd into space before Moore popped up again to slip a pass to Murgatroyd who scampered over the line to score the first try of the match in the 30th minute.