Thurlestone junior George Inch made his debut for the Devon Men's team at East Devon on Sunday against Exeter University. The match finished 9-9 making for a highly competitive encounter.
George played foursomes in the morning and it finished in a halved match. In the afternoon, he singled against a strong opponent, and he again managed a half-point. All in all a very good start to his senior golf career.
On Wednesday the ladies in the most glorious weather, played the Club Bowmaker and County Qualifier. The winning team with a fantastic score of 90 points were Sheila George, Sheila Fairley and Diane Baker. They will go forward to represent the club at Honiton in early September. Second with 88 points were Sally Huntley, Nikki Smith and Tricia Swindell.
On Monday, March 17, Thurlestone hosted their Ladies Coffee Morning. 40 visiting ladies signed up to play golf and enjoyed their rounds despite the rather cold easterly wind sweeping through the course. The day was not just about golf but also fundraising and community spirit. Pam would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who generously donated items for the second-hand golf clothing stall, cakes and preserves, jigsaw and plant stalls, and raffle prizes. The contributions helped to make the event a success.
A special thank you goes out to all the ladies who dedicated their time to running the various stalls and for organising and managing the raffle. Thanks also to new Ladies Captain Fiona Turner, who took on the role of starter on the first tee, ensuring the day ran smoothly. The event raised an impressive total of £700, which will be shared between the ladies' section and The Devon Air Ambulance Trust, a fantastic achievement for all involved.
On Thursday night the club held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) and there was a good turnout of members. The new President is Pam St Leger, the club captain is John Rogers and the Vice-captain is Ken Riley. The new club Chairman is Roger Kendall and the membership chairman is Jim Stewart. Fiona Turner is the new ladies' captain.
On Saturday morning, 76 members played in a shot gun start Eva Challenge Shield Competition.
The winners were the new captains, Fiona Turner and John Rogers with 45 points. In second place were Mike Day and John Hook with 44 and third were Pam St Leger and Derek Harwood with 41 points.
After the prize was given to the new captain John Rogers, and Fiona Turner, Juniors captain William Hoskin went back to the first tee for the “drive-in “ where members pay for squares where they think the balls will land.
On Sunday, Churston juniors visited Thurlestone Golf Club, to play in the first friendly junior golf competition between the two clubs.
It was a beautiful spring day, and the golf course was in great shape. The visiting players who had played at Thurlestone before really enjoyed seeing the new updates to the course.
Competition was tight between all the matches. Even after an extra playoff hole, the teams could not be separated, and as the light was fading it was decided to be a halved match, with the result of all 1.5 to 1.5. Thurlestone juniors team are looking forward to returning to Churston in September.