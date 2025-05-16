WITH A cold easterly wind blowing, an enthusiastic group had signed up for the VE Day Tennis Tournament on Thursday, May 8.
There were several new members and so that everyone got to know each other, it was change partners after each match of five games, followed by a final between those with the highest scores.
This resulted in Roger Tweedale playing with Trudy Rowe and Richard Savage playing with Lucy Pannell Woodward. In front of a large crowd, Richard and Lucy produced a greater weight of shot and took the final by four games to zero. They were presented with engraved whisky glasses to mark the special occasion.
Pictured are the winners Richard and Lucy, runners-up Roger and Trudy and Janet the organiser. Congratulations to all who took part and made for a great day of tennis!