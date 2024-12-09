Kingsbridge 3rds 16-0 Exeter University
KINGSBRIDGE Squash Club crushed another university side to edge closer to promotion from Devon League 4.
Kings’ No.4 Sam Balsdon beat his opponent Toby White 3-0, but only after a narrow 16-14 win in the second game. The university No.3 Adam Champion was 2-0 down against James Hillard but unfortunately pulled a hamstring and had to retire.
This result virtually cemented victory for the home side but Kings No.2 and debutant, Simon Walster made 100% to win against Marlow Turner, also by a 3-0 margin.
Walster did not display any first-night nerves during his game and used his prop forward-sized dimensions to dominate the T and get Turner scrabbling around the periphery. This, coupled with a vicious pinpoint accurate forehand volley to the front right, had Turner on the back foot for most of the match.
Turner was blown away by the strength of Walster who, despite being a large individual, was surprisingly nimble. Walster won the match 3-0 (15-5 15-6 15-10).
The piece de resistance was the match between Kingsbridge No.1 James Casey and Billy Pocock. The reverse baseball cap-wearing Pocock is no slouch and is a formidable player.
However, Casey was in terrific form, playing superb backhand drives to put his opponent under enormous pressure.
Pocock girded his loins for the second game, a frantic affair, after losing the first 15-7.
It was nip and tuck with lengthy rallies but two uncharacteristic errors from Pocock at the end, one off his serve, resulted in Casey winning the game 15-13. The effort of this internecine game had a more adverse effect on the student than Casey who was able to draw on hitherto unexplored reserves of energy to win the third game 15-7.
Casey won his match 3-0 and the team won the rubber 16-0. Depending on other team's results, Kings may well have secured a promotion spot after this victory.