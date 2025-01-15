CONGRATULATIONS go to the Kingsbridge III squash team who, after gaining promotion, now play in Division Three of the Devon League.
Unfortunately, their first game was against the Kingsbridge II team who now play in the same division. This first meeting of the two teams for many a year turned out as expected with a comprehensive win for the second team.
No. 4 John Baker for the seconds had an easy 3-0 win over Sam Balsdon who offered little resistance against his hard-hitting opponent. At No.3, Nick Henry for the thirds was also up against an in-form Ben Rogers. Despite many long rallies and some stalwart retrieving Henry also succumbed to a 3-0 defeat.
The thirds’ captain Simon Walster also lost 3-0 to Ben Dorich. Once again, class told and Dorich was able to counter Walster’s bludgeoning drives by his quickness around the court and excellent lengths.
Guy Welch, the No.1 for the seconds, put in a masterful performance against James Casey who was one of the strongest No.1s in Division 4. Welch, a top coach in the area exhibited his full array of shots.
Casey chased down as many shots as possible whilst Welch combined powerful forehand and backhand drives down the side wall followed by caressing the ball with drop shots into the corners and front wall. Even world No. 1 squash player Ali Farag would have had difficulty getting the ball back such was the deftness of these drop shots.
Casey was well beaten 3-0 as were all the third team players. Only Walster scored a combined total of more than 20 points against his opponent. The second team are off to a 16-0 flyer and no doubt will mount a challenge for promotion this year.
Pictured, from left to right, is the 3rd team: Nick Henry, Sam Balsdon, Simon Walster, James Casey, Ben Rogers, Guy Welch, Tom Dorich and John Baker.