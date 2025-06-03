Monday June 2 saw the second round of the Dartmouth seniors cup played off the championship blues.
This medal competition sees the best three net aggregate scores over five rounds taking this prestigious board title.
Trevor Pretty currently leads this event with his first round net 66.
Trevor was in the field hoping to put clear water between himself and the rest.
Despite an excellent round he was caught.
Course handicap was in play with the standard 95 per cent individual allowance.
35 golfers were in the field.
One man was head and shoulders above the rest and that was seniors skipper David Sparks who shot an exceptional 77 gross net 61 to win this second round medal event by a country mile.
Probably his best round for many a moon with four birdies contributing to a 39/38 split.
Second place following another good classy round came from the in form Trevor Pretty who followed up his fine first round score with another gross 92 cracker.
The average score in a big field was in the mid seventies and with some awkward pin positions this was understandable.
With three rounds still to negotiate there is still much to play for but the two leaders seem well set at present.
The return first round match of the Perring Cup against Tiverton in the Emerton Court Trophy was played in full on summer conditions.
With the fairways hard and the greens fast, it made for a tricky match.
Dartmouth Seniors gave a good performance against a strong Tiverton team.
Mentioned in dispatches are Paul Marels and Andy Dix winning 4 and 3 and Gary Bonser and Steve Atkins winning 2 and 1.
The match score being a draw 2.5 - 2.5.
With Tiverton having won 3 - 2 at home, they go through to the next round with a 5.5 - 4.5 win.
Next week sees the annual Winton foursomes pairs event.
