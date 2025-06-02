Stoke Fleming Bowls Club were away to Chudleigh last Saturday.
Chudleigh had been promoted from Division 2 last year, and were eager to show why, but Stoke were up to the challenge, and came home with 12 points.
Simon Bennett's rink had a flying start, and were 10 - 1 up after five ends. Tracey Moore came in as number 3 to Paul Lobb, whose rink went on to win comfortably.
Andy Pound’s four, had a very close game, but managed to hang on and win. Mike Hyne’s team could not maintain last week's showing and unfortunately lost, but overall a good result for Stoke.
Scores: L. Mallyon,A. Mallyon,G. Taylor,S. Bennett, 32-11.
T. Dore,D. Darch,T. Moore,P. Lobb, 20-12.
C. Wotton,D. Duncum,A. Wotton,A. Pound, 24-16.
K. Clark,I. Taylor,J. Haynes,M. Hyne, 15 -22.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.