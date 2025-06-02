The late May Bank Holiday once again saw the iconic Salcombe Yawls take to the water for the Stones Boatyard Yawl Open Meeting.
A fixture now synonymous with top-class racing, fierce competition, and of course, the legendary Yeti prizes that Stones generously provide. And this year's event? Possibly the best yet.
After weeks of relentless easterlies, the wind finally did competitors a favour, swinging round to offer a welcome mix from the southern and western quadrants. Not only that, but the forecast promised wind, and lots of it, for all three days. For once, the forecast didn't lie.
With his own yawl not quite shipshape, John Meadowcroft stepped up to run the show, ably supported by his wife Katy and their team. Between them, they delivered a masterclass in race management, setting thoughtful, challenging courses that made full use of the shifting breeze and tested the fleet to its limits.
Dominating the weekend were John Burn and Tris Stone in Y170 Guillemot. Their cool-headed consistency stood out in a fleet where anyone could take a race. They cruised to victory with just 5 points, counting a 1st, 2nd, and 2nd—firmly planting themselves on the top step of the podium.
Will and Mandy Henderson, ever-reliable performers, had another solid Open. Curiously, they didn't manage a race win this time, an unusual dry spell, but their consistent top-three finishes (2nd, 3rd, 3rd) proved crucial, earning them second overall with 8 points in Y168 Storm.
Tim Law and Antony Lofts showed pace throughout the weekend and made life difficult for Burn and Stone by snatching a crucial win in Race 3, sneaking past the final beat in a move that kept the Open alive going into the final day. They ended the series third on 10 points, counting a 3rd, 6th, and 1st in Y174 Harlequin.
David Greening and Frances Gifford, along with Phil King and John Sleep, also muscled their way into the headlines with race wins of their own, finishing sixth and fourth overall, respectively.
It was a weekend that had it all: gusts, glory, gear failures, capsizes, and more unplanned swims than a junior sailing week. At one point it seemed like half the fleet had taken up synchronized sinking as crews were seen frantically bailing. It might be time for the Yawl class to consider adding boarding ladders as standard equipment—or at least issuing a manual on how to re-enter your boat with grace.
Huge thanks was given to Stones Boatyard for their generous sponsorship, superb prizes, and ongoing support.
The 2025 Stones Boatyard Laser Open at Salcombe Yacht Club was a thrilling showcase of skill and resilience, as sailors contended with dynamic spring weather conditions over the late May Bank Holiday weekend.
Despite the demanding conditions, Charlotte Simmonds in ILCA 4 (Laser 4.7) delivered an outstanding performance. She secured three first-place finishes out of four races, retiring only once, and clinched the overall victory with a net score of 3.0 points.
Mark Sancken, sailing a Laser Radial (ILCA 6) showcased consistent form, finishing second overall with a net score of 5.0 points. His results included two second-place finishes and a win in Race 3.
Mark Fryer, also in a Laser Radial, secured third place overall with a net score of 9.0 points, demonstrating steady performance across the races.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.