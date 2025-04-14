SATURDAY’s fast handicap race saw a mass turnout, with 20 Yawls taking to the water for the final race of the Spring Series, reports John Burn.
The Yawls had spent the morning in a training session and were keen to put their newly honed skills into practice. They joined Fast Handicap regulars Peter Colclough and Alister Morley in the 505, along with the two Merlin Rockets helmed by John Meadowcroft (crewed by Fran Gifford) and the father-and-son team of John and Frankie Burn.
A little too eager after their morning training, the Yawls caused a general recall — much to the displeasure of the 505 and the Merlins, who were unaccustomed to such unruly behaviour and were then forced to wait for the Solo fleet to start.
The second start, this time under a black flag, was clean — and they were off, Yawls everywhere! The enlarged fleet quickly spread out, which makes writing the report a challenge. However, the key contest was between the two Merlins. The Burn Merlin entered the final race leading the series by just one point ahead of John and Fran — meaning the winner between the two would take the series title.
In truth, the battle was over before it began. John and Fran got a clean start, while John and Frankie were forced to complete a 720 penalty early on. This left them battling their way back through the Yawl fleet on the first beat.
John and Fran finished 9th on the day, with John and Frankie in 12th — enough for John and Fran to claim the overall series win.
The race itself was won by Mike Knowles and Katy Meadowcroft in Y15, ahead of Mark Waterhouse and Phil Magee in Y17, who were sporting a new, shiny green paint job. Simon Dawes, crewed by Andrew Wood, finished third — coincidentally the same position they achieved overall.
A big thank you to Race Officer Nigel Blazeby and his team, who did a fantastic job running the racing.
HAVING lost the previous weeks race due to gale force winds, eleven Solo sailors congregated at the SYC starting line for the fifth race of the Spring series, writes David Greening.
With a light east-north easterly breeze on a low tide, Nigel Blazeby the race officer wisely set a beet and running course inside of the main harbour.
Having witnessed an undisciplined Handicap Fleet start, which culminated in a General Recall, the Solos lined up perfectly for their start, and it was Tim Fells who had sufficient speed off the line to take control of the right-hand side of the course and lead around Crossways.
With the next seven boats fighting it out between themselves, Fells built up a controlling lead which he extended throughout the race.
As chasing group sailed down the run along the Portlemouth shore, Will Henderson and Mike Hicks crossed to the Salcombe shore, whilst Chris Cleaves and David Greening pulled out on the Portlemouth side.
Henderson emerged in second from Cleaves at the Blackstone Mark, whilst Greening found a lift off Biddle Head allowing him to overhaul Cleaves.
This formation was maintained for the next two laps, with Fells taking the win and the Spring Series. Henderson and Greening took the remaining podium placings.
Photography by Lucy Burn.