CHARD Road Runner Wayne Loveridge shrugged off gale-force winds and lashing rain to win the 2026 Dartmoor Discovery on Saturday, June 6.
DD first-timer Wayne stormed round the course in 3:45:06, a remarkable time, given the testing conditions, which organisers declared the worst the event has ever known. Undeterred by the extreme weather, Wayne said that he loved his DD experience and pledged to return next year, to defend his title.
Race Director Liz Barnett of event organisers the Teignbridge Trotters said: ‘Congratulations to Wayne, who showed true grit out there on the course, tackling the toughest conditions we’ve ever seen at the DD. I salute every athlete who completed the course this year, as well as everyone who worked on the event. It takes more than a bit of wind and rain to dampen the DD spirit!’
Last year’s third-placed female, Kirsty Prowse of the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Running Club, battled through the challenging conditions to win the ladies’ trophy, in a time of 5:00:45.
Ross Portass was second overall, finishing in 4:00:18. Darren Stacey of Weston Athletic Club came third, clocking 4:04:45.
Newquay Road Runners had a strong day on Dartmoor, bagging second and third places in the ladies’ competition. Rose Harvie came second, in 5:10:55 and Adrienne Hodge was third, with a time of 5:17:38.
This year’s race was also notable for a record-breaking run by Peter Norris, of Wadebridge Running Club. He braved the wind and rain to post a new course record in the MV60 category, crossing the line in 4:27:35, breaking a record that has stood since 2008.
Liz Barnett said: ‘Well done to Peter for his record-breaking run, which was truly remarkable, considering the conditions on the day. The DD has yet again rewarded us with a stunning performance, proving that the event continues to attract top-quality athletes throughout the category fields.’
The DD, which starts and finishes in Princetown, is organised by leading South West running club the Teignbridge Trotters. Renowned for breathtaking views, equally breathtaking hills and weather that always surprises, the DD is the UK’s longest single-lap road race.
This year, 169 finishers crossed the line, out of a starting line-up of 184 runners. Scores of DD finishers stayed in Princetown on Saturday evening and danced away the tiredness in their legs at the event’s traditional post-race disco – another unique facet of the DD experience.
Keen competition characterised the chase for team trophies. Okehampton Running Club secured the men’s trophy, thanks to the efforts of Chris Turner (4:07:31), Robert Kelly (4:27:50) and Paul Carter (5:09:53). Teignbridge Trotters lifted the ladies’ trophy, represented by Olivia Mills (5:18:49), Laura Holland (5:50:59) and Joanna Randall (5:52:19).
Also running for the Teignbridge Trotters were: Alex Duff (4:17:41), Kris Ward (4:46:59), Ewan Walton (5:12:10), Ian Langler (5:22:17), Guy Jary (5:24:02), Ben Tampkins (5:24:15), Lucy Evans (5:55:33), Wendy Goldthorp (6:01:19), Darin Dodd (6:02:43), Corinne Bright (6:25:18), Callum Price (6:32:00), Adam Doherty (6:45:00+) and Samantha Galvin (6:45:00+).
Behind the scenes, the Teignbridge Trotters assembled an experienced and enthusiastic team to ensure the event was conducted safely and smoothly. An estimated 150 people contributed a wide range of skills, including marshalling, timekeeping and catering. Devon First Aid supplied medical support services.
This year’s sponsors were Sibelco, the Ilsington Country House Hotel, Apex Scaffolding, Francis Clark and The Rugglestone Inn.
Photography courtesy of Jamie Moore.
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