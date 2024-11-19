PROBABLY the easiest trip on the road for Kingsbridge RFC 1st XV mileage-wise was always going to prove one of the hardest rugby-wise, writes Jonathan Robinson.
Once again this season, Paignton are flying high in the league. They have got there through some good coaching and some competition for places in their match-day squad.
Kingsbridge seem to be having trouble getting the same side every week- a fact that makes it very difficult for the coaches and the committed group in the club to compete with other teams in the league.
Saturday’s team showed several changes with Steve Shute taking his place in the front row and Will Haddy making his first appearance of the season at outside centre – with both having great games, as did Ali Hamilton in the rather unaccustomed position of wing.
Paignton kicked off and within a couple of minutes had scored. They had managed to win the ball and some quick hands had sent their winger in for a try which was converted.
The travelling group of Kingsbridge supporters feared the worst as Paignton did look sharp but the blue and whites settled and a lovely cross-field kick from fly half Ben Newman was gathered by the ubiquitous Hamilton who touched down unopposed. Newman added the conversion to level the score at 7-7.
Paignton seemed to be relying on their outsides to make ground and it wasn’t long before they crossed the Kingsbridge line for another converted try.
That score galvanised the Kings and they were straight back carrying the ball into the Paignton 22. They had repeated chances to score and finally, Haddy crashed over for a try which Newman converted to once again level the scores. Paignton seemed a bit shocked that their visitors were putting up such a good show, expecting a slightly easier game possibly, but were soon on the score sheet again with another converted try.
Kingsbridge though, were not taking a backward step and Toby Baldry in the unusual position of winger, raced through for a try in the corner, which went unconverted and left the halftime score at 21-19.
Any idea Paignton may have had of an easier second half was soon dispelled as Baldry emerged from a maul and sped away to score. Newman again converted to put Kingsbridge 21-26 ahead.
Paignton then showed why they are leading the league – being able to bring on fresh legs is always a help, especially with plenty of 1st XV experience, and they ran in a couple of converted tries to retake and extend the lead to 35-26.
Sadly, Stu Winzer had to leave the field with a quad injury which hopefully will not keep him on the sidelines for too long. Luckily for Kingsbridge, they had a capable replacement in Henry Rich and off the bench for his first appearance of the season came the redoubtable James Palmer.
Although Kingsbridge battled on, they couldn’t prevent a final try which was again converted to leave the final score at 42-26. A great game of rugby with both sides trying to play an open, running game, which was appreciated by the large crowd.
AUTUMNAL sun shone on Longfield for Kingsbridge U14s game against Tavistock RFC that resulted in a convincing win for the Kingsbridge boys, reports Andy Weir.
Tavistock drew first blood with a penalty kick giving them three points in as many minutes. Kingsbridge shook off the Sunday sleepiness and sprung into action to respond, using some quick line speed and feeding the ball out to the wing, allowing Oli to give us our first of eight tries.
The next two tries came from some well-worked team phases of play with Kingsbridge advancing metre by metre.
Jenson crossed the line first followed by Tayte, who received a great pop pass from Jude just metres out whilst being tackled.
Not to be outdone, Tavistock broke the Kings’ defence with a few of their own tries and a conversion, before Finley took a 50-metre run through the Tavistock defence to score, taking us to halftime at 20 apiece.
After the main break, fullback Harley crashed over the line and captain Finley crossed twice more giving him a hat trick for the day. Henry slotted both conversions, adding an extra four points.
Kingsbridge dominating in the scrums saw Charlie W at number eight pick the ball at the back of the pack and pounce over the line.
A great day of exciting team rugby getting the boys back into the winning spirit.
IVYBRIDGE remain one off the bottom of the South West One table following a 52-14 pasting at St Austell.
As St Austell were only five points and one win ahead of the Bridge going into the game, it was an opportunity to start moving up the table.
Losing Mike Jenson to illness on the coach trip to the game did Ivybridge no favours – and full-back Ben Fallows had to be heavily strapped up before kick-off after sustaining an injury in the warm-up.
And when former Plymouth Albion regular Matt Shepherd put St Austell ahead in the first minute of the match, there was a sense of foreboding on the Ivybridge side of the touchline.
St Austell had the four-try bonus point bagged by halftime, which they reached 28-7 ahead, and ran away with it in the second half. Two yellow cards – one either side of halftime – hampered Ivybridge further.
Two tries from Fallows, one in each half, were the only things Ivybridge had to celebrate. Matt Grieveson kicked both conversions.
Shepherd scored two first-half tries for St Austell. Archie Bees and Pete Harris bagged a try each. Scrum-half Shepherd converted all four.
St Austell winger Jamie Stanlake scooted in for a second-half hat-trick. Kaydan Michael scored one as well. Shepherd was two from four off the tee.
Neil Thompson, the Ivybridge team manager, said injury and sickness were not the only factors that impacted on the game.
“Our penalty count was 13-2 against in the first half – and I lost count in the second,” said Thompson.
“St Austell scored some super tries, but six came when we were down to 14 men.
“Defending against seven backs running you when you only have six is difficult – and St Austell were quick to capitalise.”
Ivybridge have been in similar sticky situations before in South West One and managed to play their way out of trouble. Thomson is optimistic Ivybridge came clamber to safety again.
“If we can get a win from one of our next two matches (Marlborough and Lydney) we can look forward to the second half of the season,” said Thomson.
“We just have to keep sticking at it and believe in what we are trying to achieve. Hopefully, we can turn things around in the second half of the season.”
Ivybridge have no game at first-team level this Saturday.