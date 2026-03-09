Then came the moment that summed up the day – and perhaps an insight into the future. A Saints knock‑on deep in the Exeter 22 sparked a ruthless counter. Henry Slade fed replacement Campbell Ridl, who tore up field before being dragged down by the chasing James Martin. As he fell, Ridl masterfully popped the ball to the onrushing Hodge, who strolled in for his second try, Sandy Park erupting as if witnessing the birth of a new star.