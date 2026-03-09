KINGSBRIDGE RFC’s tough run of games continued as they fell to a 12-42 defeat at High House on Saturday.
Fielding no fewer than five colts in their side, Kings couldn’t withstand a second half onslaught from Paignton, who surely will be promoted this season.
The visitors must have been surprised by Kings in the first half, where they more than matched Paignton and could have led at the break, had a couple of chances been taken.
Missing both Jack and Tom Winzer, their young replacements proved themselves well and will no doubt ensure Kings’ future looks bright.
The first half started with Kings on the attack, keeping Paignton in their own half for long periods. Kings had a couple of penalties that they might have converted into points, a kick at goal narrowly missing, and a botched tap and go.
Try as they might, Kings couldn’t make the final play that their efforts deserved. It was a cruel blow when Paignton, on one of their few sorties into the Kings half, scored the game’s first points just before half time.
Paignton caught Kings napping at the start of the second half as they went over within minutes of the restart. They extended their lead as their strong backline combined to score under the posts.
Finally, Kings got some reward for their hard work, as they took one against the head, and, after a couple of strong drives, George Banfield was over.
After some poor clearing kicks, Kings were eventually punished as the Paignton full back, a threat the whole game, ran through the Kings defence to score their bonus point try.
Credit to Kings as they tried to get back into the game, driving Paignton back, and just being held up as they pushed for a score. They were rewarded a little later, as a quick Stu Harris tap-and-go saw him over. Banfield converting.
Paignton responded after another of their quality backs broke clear and passed on to their full back, who was over for his second.
Paignton rounded off their afternoon with a final try to leave Kings with a 12-42 defeat. A hard match against a well-drilled side with some wise heads and no little quality.
