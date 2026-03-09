SALCOMBE RFC travelled to Plymstock on Saturday with a bare 15 available for selection, but with high hopes of building on the previous week’s bonus-point win over Plympton Victoria.
Salcombe opened the scoring early when Tom Harvey, seemingly forgetting he was playing on the wing this week and not in the pack, spotted an opportunity for a quick pick and go, driving over the line. Lee Clarke added the extras.
Oaks responded well with an unconverted try, only for James Lake to add to his try tally for the campaign immediately, at the other end.
They continued to go back-and-forth, Kieron Clarke bursting through a gap for Salcombe’s third try and Oaks kicking well to add their own score.
The visitors secured a bonus-point on the brink of half-time, a well-worked team try being rounded off by Adam Squire.
Salcombe picked up where they left off and from a tap penalty, James Lake crashed through defenders to score again, in front of the posts.
Oaks were not finished, however, again turning to their big forwards to batter home for a third try.
With the scoreline tightening slightly, Salcombe went back to work. Lee Clarke spotted a gap, took a quick tap penalty and in true forward style, rumbled over the line before adding the conversion to his own try.
Oaks had the final say of the afternoon, with Salcombe being reduced to fourteen, scoring the last try of the game, but Salcombe had already done enough to secure a well-earned 36–22 victory.
Man of the match went to Fin Roberts for his relentless work rate throughout the game, putting in countless tackles and doing the unseen hard work around the park.
Salcombe would like to thank Plymstock for their excellent post-match hospitality.
Next week, the Crabs return home to face Torquay and will be hoping for plenty of home support.
