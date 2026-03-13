EXETER Chiefs welcome back a trio of international stars as they look to secure the season’s first piece of silverware, when they tackle Leicester Tigers in the final of the Premiership Rugby Cup on Sunday (3.30pm).
South African hooker Joseph Dweba and Italian No.8 Ross Vintcent will both start the contest at the Mattioli Woods Welford Road, while Welsh forward Christ Tshiunza is named amongst the replacements.
The inclusion of all three helps bring some crucial experience to the Exeter ranks, although director of rugby, Rob Baxter, has also looked to the return of the Gallagher Premiership next week against Sale Sharks and opted to omit a number of other frontline stars.
Jack Yeandle, Harvey Skinner, Henry Slade and Olly Woodburn, all of whom helped the Devonians to overcome Northampton Saints in the semi-finals, do not make the trip to the East Midlands.
Baxter said: “There is a little bit of a different feeling around a final week. We’ve felt that in training that week, watching the boys run around with a great deal of energy. They’ve got smiles on their faces at the right time but they’re also judging well when they have to lock in at the right time.
“The environment has felt quite vibrant, which is especially exciting for a number of the younger guys who have never been in games like this before. It’s going to be an interesting game, but hopefully it brings out the best in us at Leicester on Sunday.”
With Yeandle missing, Lewis Pearson takes on the captaincy duties, lining up in a pack which sees a new look front-row of Dweba, alongside Ethan Burger and Khwezi Mona.
In the back division, Will Haydon-Wood comes in at fly-half for Skinner, while there is a new look centre partnership of Will Rigg and Ollie Batson, who replace Zack Wimbush and Slade.
The other change in personnel sees Campbell Ridl come in on the wing for Woodburn, who this week committed his future to the club with a new deal.
On the bench, Tom Gulley – fresh from BUCS Super Rugby duty with the University of Exeter – comes in to offer cover at tight-head, Tshiunza is added along with Ben Coen and Dan John.
As for the threat of the Tigers, now coaches by former Chief Geoff Parling, Baxter added: “Leicester are a competitive team, they’re fourth in the Premiership and top seed in this competition. Without doubt, they’ve got a consistent group which is something we’ve challenged ourselves to be this season.
“I was particularly impressed watching them last weekend against Bath Rugby. They moved the ball well, challenged Bath with the width of their early passes in attack and that’s something that we’ll have to be ready for.
“That kind of movement they’re getting into the game to create challenges defensively looks very good. Traditionally, Leicester have always had a strong set-piece and that looks to be the case again. So, I think they’re piecing a lot of their game together really well and they’re going to be a challenge across the rest of the season, not just in this final.”
Exeter Chiefs: Josh Hodge; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Ollie Batson, Will Rigg, Campbell Ridl; Will Haydon-Wood, Tom Cairns; Ethan Burger, Joseph Dweba, Khwezi Mona; Lewis Pearson (c), Rusi Tuima; Martin Moloney, Finn Worley Brady, Ross Vintcent
Replacements: Julian Heaven, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Tom Gulley, Joe Bailey, Christ Tshiunza, Charlie Chapman, Ben Coen, Dan John
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