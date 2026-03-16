Kingsbridge & Salcombe HC 1s 3-0 Dart 2s
KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe ladies 1st team travelled to Totnes to play Dart W2 on a bright and sunny Saturday, March 14. They returned home with a well-deserved 3–0 victory after a composed and disciplined performance.
The first half was goalless but far from quiet. Kingsbridge created a steady stream of attacking opportunities, moving the ball well and winning multiple penalty corners. Despite sustained pressure, the final touch just eluded them, and the sides went into the break level.
The second half began with the breakthrough Kingsbridge had been pushing for. A powerful, accurate strike from Laura caused trouble in the D, and Lisa reacted quickest, nudging the ball over the line to give KS a deserved lead.
Momentum continued to build. The second goal came when Julia found herself perfectly placed right in front of the keeper, calmly poking the ball through her legs to double the advantage.
Kingsbridge’s third goal was the product of a beautifully worked passage of play down the right. A sequence of sharp, connected passes opened up space, and Laura finished the move with confidence to make it 3–0.
Throughout the match, Kingsbridge’s passing remained crisp and purposeful, and the defensive unit stood firm, shutting down every Dart attack and ensuring the clean sheet was never in doubt.
A strong away performance, three well-taken goals, and another step forward in KS’s season. Next up for KS W1s is Okehampton away on Sunday, March 22.
KSHC 2s v Devonport Services 2s
Kingsbridge & Salcombe 2nd Team hosted Devonport Services 2s for their seventh game of 2026, facing a strong Devonport side on a bright and sunny day.
Kingsbridge started the game well, showing great formation and shape throughout the match. The team moved the ball confidently, creating some excellent passing triangles that helped them work the ball up the pitch and maintain possession against a well-organised Devonport side.
Defensively, Kingsbridge were solid, with Mel, Nicky and Izzy putting in a strong performance at the back. Behind them, goalkeeper JL made several impressive saves, denying Devonport on multiple occasions and keeping the scoreline respectable with some outstanding stops. Her performance earned her a well-deserved Player of the Match.
In midfield and out on the wings, Poppy, Julie, Sam, Alice and HP worked tirelessly, making strong runs, winning the ball back consistently and putting in determined tackles. Their efforts helped drive the team forward and kept the pressure on Devonport throughout the game.
Up front, Emma, Kelly and Rosie made some excellent attacking runs, working hard to create opportunities. Their persistence paid off when Emma found the back of the net in the 57th minute with a well-taken goal, giving Kingsbridge a deserved moment of reward for their efforts.
Despite the final score of 7–1 to Devonport Services 2s, Kingsbridge & Salcombe worked hard together as a team, supporting each other and maintaining a positive attitude throughout. It was an enjoyable and competitive game played in great spirit, made even better by the sunshine.
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