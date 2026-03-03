PREMIER DIVISION
THE result of the day in the South Devon Football League must go to Chudleigh Athletic for their 5-1 win over Newton Abbot Spurs, writes Alastair Muirden.
Originally scheduled to take place at The Rec, this fixture was reversed to Kate Brook and the stand-in home side prevailed, George Davidson, Gavin Hammon, Sam Clarke and Hayden Cox with the goals. Aiden Blackie notched the Spurs goal.
Windmill FC extended their lead at the top of the table to four points when they quickly got back to winning ways with a 2–1 victory over fellow title contenders Newton Abbot 66, with goals from Brodie Simpson and Louis Godwin.
66 now find themselves third from bottom but with enough games in hand to move into second place should they pick up maximum points from them.
True Blues were in cup action against Division Two side Ipplepen Athletic 2nds and they made easy work of the game by winning 9–1 and progressing to the next round of the Herald Cup.
They stay in second place but Lakeside Athletic completed a Plymouth 1,2,3 at the top once again with a fine 4-nil win over Paignton Saints who slip back into mid-table and are one of five teams with a negative goal difference.
In the basement battle, Kingsteignton Athletic put aside their disappointment of going out of the Herald Cup a week ago to beat Buckfastleigh Rangers by two goals to one thanks to goals from Tom Reeves and Matt Elmore. This leaves the visitors and Totnes & Dartington adrift at the bottom.
DIVISION ONE
In Division One, Paignton Villa stay in pole position by virtue of a superior goal difference of just one thanks to a 2–1 home win over bottom club Buckland Athletic in what is a very tight division.
It is about to get a bit tighter at the bottom as Watcombe Wanderers failed to travel to Mount Gould, gifting them three points and likely losing them three points.
Watts Blake Bearne were the big movers in this division, up three places to second with a great 2-nil win at Brixham Town thanks to goals from Jay Orchard and Ryan Clarke. Town now drop to fourth following another home reverse that could come back to haunt them but with only five points separating the top six teams, this division will go to the wire.
Beesands Rovers moved back into third place with a comfortable 10 nil win at Liverton Utd. The transfer of Louis Brace from True Blues back to Beesands went through in the morning of the fixture and it took him just 14 seconds to pay back the transfer fee by putting the Bees in front.
Brad Williams completed a hat-trick and Sid Baker, Joe Craig and Alex Watts also found the net, Liverton were reduced to ten players after just ten minutes when Oli Shelton was carried off with an injury but was walking again when the food came out.
DIVISION TWO
Division Two is no longer as close as the other divisions as Signal Box Oak Villa moved 13 points clear with a tough 4–2 win at fellow contenders Ashburton. Callum Austin, Joe Haslem and Jordan Rickards were on target for the Plymouth side who now look unstoppable.
East Allington Utd reserves moved into 3rd place with a close 2–1 victory over Harbertonford and Paignton Saints 2nds moved up to fifth place with a 2-nil win over Newton Rovers.
DIVISION THREE
Galmpton Utd are the new leaders of Division Three following a thumping 11–1 win over bottom team Waldon Athletic who are one of three teams level on four points at the bottom. The Greens are now three points clear of Kingskerswell who remain unbeaten in the league, but Kerswell have four games in hand.
Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nds showed just how much they have improved this season, a 3–3 draw with Stoke Gabriel TP keeps both teams in the lower part of mid table and safe from the drop. However, SGTP will be hoping to put their games in hand to good use for a top six finish.
In an all-Division Three cup game, Kingsteignton Ath 2nds made it through to the semi-final of the Fred Hewings Cup with a close 2–1 victory at Totnes and Dartington 2nds. Mark Prowse scored both goals for the Rams who will need to wait for the semi final draw on March 16 to find out who the opposition will be.
Still in the competition and as a Division One team, Newton Abbot Spurs 3rds are the favourites to lift the trophy.
Also through to the semi-final are Barton Athletic from Division Four. They had a great result thanks to two goals from Alfie Butler that knocked out division three side Liverton Utd, Simon Ross scored a late consolation for Livvy but the blues held out against an experienced team that ran out of steam.
DIVISION FOUR
Division Four has a different look at the top as Paignton Villa 3rds moved into second place with a 2–1 win at Kingsbridge & Kellaton Utd.
The result breaks up the Chudleigh Ath 2nds and Teign Village dominance that has been in place since the start of the season.
Brixham Town 2nds have moved up to fifth place and are only seven points from second with three games in hand thanks to a 4–1 win versus bottom team Newton Rovers 2nds at Bakers Park.
The top six could all feature in the promotion race and down in seventh place Waldon Ath 3rds remain unbeaten but have only played five games which should be a concern for both league and club.
PREVIEWS
There are some cracking games to watch on Saturday, March 7.
In the top division, in-form Chudleigh will come face to face with The Windmill at Kate Brook and there is a Newton Abbot derby at The Rec when Spurs meet 66.
Over to the South Hams and East Allington Utd welcome Ilsington Villa to Poole Lane.
In Division Two, Babbacombe Corries face Ashburton at Long Lane which could be a game that tilts the favourites to finish in the runners up spot and in Division Four, it’s second versus first at White Rock when Paignton Villa 3rds meet Chudleigh Ath 2nds.
Most of the divisional cups get started this week and all fixtures are on the leagues full time website.
Enjoy your grassroots football.
