Kingsbridge RFC 34 Redruth 2nd XV 26
INSPIRED by a man-of-the-match performance from captain Henry Rich, Kingsbridge RFC powered to a 34-26 victory over Redruth 2nd XV, climbing to third in the league.
Rich was in outstanding form as he constantly broke through Redruth’s defence, with it usually taking three players to stop him. Not far behind him were impressive performances from Jack Winzer and Oli Simons, constantly knocking back Redruth’s quality backline.
The game was well controlled by George Banfield at stand-off, playing a risk averse game, taking the ball into contact rather than expose his backline to the on-rushing high line Redruth defence, who were perilously close to the offside line all game.
In a match that was the epitome of the saying “It was a game of two halves,” credit must go to the whole team who fought back after a first half in which they were lucky to have not been behind.
Kings started the first half poorly, giving away far too many penalties and putting themselves under needless pressure.
It was Rich, with the first of his trademarks runs, that took Kings close as he broke through Redruth’s defence. Quick recycled ball and a lovely, delayed pass from George Banfield to Jack Winzer running a great line saw him over for the game’s first points. Banfield converting.
Redruth stepped up the pace and, helped by Kings constantly giving away penalties, were on the scoreboard with a converted try. Kings were really struggling to keep in the game as Redruth spent most of the rest of the half deep in Kings territory.
It was against the run of play when Kings edged further ahead with a Banfield penalty to give them a lucky 10-7 lead at half time.
Kings started the second half with real intent and were close to scoring when a dropped pass was pounced on by Redruth, who kicked on, gathered and scored the first points of the half.
The score unsettled Kings who were back to giving away penalties and losing the ball in contact.
Redruth should have gone further ahead when they missed a shot at goal but eventually pulled further ahead after King’s malfunctioning line out was punished as they lost the ball, and Redruth gathered and scored.
Kings could have let their heads go down but a great collective effort saw them come storming back into the game.
Stu Harris, so often the catalyst for Kings, broke clear, taking them close and it wasn’t long before Jack Winzer was over for his second try of the game. Kings were now galvanised and attacking constantly with Oli Simons to the fore, and he was rewarded with a try. Banfield converting.
Kings were soon back on the scoreboard as a barnstorming run from Rich took them deep into Redruth’s half, where Baldry in support passed on to Jon Merrin to touch down. Banfield converting.
Another run from Rich saw Simons on hand to take the final pass to score his second of the match.
A stunned Redruth did manage a consolation try just before full time. It was too little too late though after Kings had produced some of their most effective rugby of the season to record a well-deserved 34-26 victory.
