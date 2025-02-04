Maddie showed that she can play creatively too with some lovely interplay with Hayley leading to a second try. With the return of the evergreen Tina Graham to the scrum, the loudest cheer of the day by far came when Connie crashed over the line for the final score of the match; another ringing endorsement for the amazing youth section at Kingsbridge and this diverse and inclusive team making inroads into the National Leagues. Lucy Harris deserves an honourable mention at number nine too.