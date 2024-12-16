Bude stormed into the second half. A poor restart from Kings allowed the visitors to advance up the pitch and score their second try within two minutes. On a roll now, Bude kept coming at Kings, who were not helping themselves, giving away penalty after penalty which allowed Bude to eventually score a third try and take the lead for the first time in the game. Both teams were by now playing with fourteen men, the referee finally brandishing cards in an attempt to stop the constant penalties.