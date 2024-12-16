KINGSBRIDGE RFC 1ST XV 24-15 BUDE RFC
KINGSBRIDGE RFC took revenge as they reversed their early season defeat by beating Bude 24-15 at high House on Saturday 14, reports Martin Newman.
A tough game made even tougher by both sides falling foul of officious refereeing, which resulted in a very stop-go game where neither side ever looked like dominating.
Kings certainly took the honours in the tight, where they gave Bude a torrid time; Ben and Josh Banner adding some real power as they combined in the second row. Kings looked the better side for most of the game save the 20 minutes after half time when Bude were certainly in the ascendancy.
To Kings’ credit, they defended magnificently on occasions and will rue the lapses in concentration that allowed the visitors back into the game. Short of five first team regulars, they acquitted themselves well and further cemented their league position.
The first half started with Kings attacking, first through the ever-improving Ben Grose. Then, a fine break by Newman nearly put Joe Banfield through. Kings’ pack were already starting to dominate as they took two scrums against the head.
From an ensuing penalty, Kings kicked deep, and from the lineout drive Grose broke clear and off-loaded superbly to scrum half Will Holliss, who was over for the first points of the game. Conversion missed.
With so many penalties being given, Bude were able to take advantage through their flyhalf who was kicking well out of hand, getting real distance. Bude were awarded three penalties in a row and eventually broke through Kings defence to cross for their first points. Conversion missed.
Both teams struggled at stages in the lineout, with Kings relying on Dan Jarvis as the only jumper as regular Stu Harris was filling in on the wing. Kings kept coming back at Bude and were rewarded as Ben Banner crashed through to score and with Newman adding the extra, they led 12-5 at half time.
Bude stormed into the second half. A poor restart from Kings allowed the visitors to advance up the pitch and score their second try within two minutes. On a roll now, Bude kept coming at Kings, who were not helping themselves, giving away penalty after penalty which allowed Bude to eventually score a third try and take the lead for the first time in the game. Both teams were by now playing with fourteen men, the referee finally brandishing cards in an attempt to stop the constant penalties.
By now, Kings had taken back total control of the scrums and the pressure they exerted paid dividends as Newman broke through, and a well-timed pass to winger Tom Winzer put the winger over for Kings to reclaim the lead. Newman converting.
The home side were on a roll now and even an injury to Jake Vincent, which saw a frustrated Stu Harris back into the pack making an immediate impact with some storming runs, didn’t stop the momentum. And it was fitting that Henry Rich was over for the bonus point try.
With Newman carrying a niggle, full back Sam Jones stepped up to convert to make the final score 24-15. A dour game that Kings deservedly won taking all the points.