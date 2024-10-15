DARTMOUTH RFC are still looking for their first win of the season in. Devon One following a 61-0 whitewashing at Honiton, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
The Riversiders, newly back in Devon One after an eight-year absence, have found life tough following promotion. Major injuries have not helped.
The good news to emerge from their trip to the Allhallows ground was no more injuries were sustained. The bad news is the team that won all 22 league games last season remains rock bottom with just two league points from 20 available so far.
Honiton shot into a 14-0 lead in the first 20 minutes and by half time were 26-0 up with the four-try bonus points bagged.
Five more tries followed in the second half as Honiton zoomed over the horizon.
Dartmouth thought Cark Woodgate had scored a consolation try, but referee Steve Skeet ruled it out.
Lewis Sharam stood out as stand-in captain for Dartmouth, who are away to Plymouth-side OPM this Saturday.
Kingsbridge RFC defeated Barnstaple 2nd XV 26-19 in their first-ever league meeting.
Scoring four tries and earning a bonus point win, all in the first half, it seemed as if Kings were going to win at a canter. Barnstaple had other ideas and gave the home side a distinctly hard match, keeping them scoreless in the second half.
Kings were helped to their victory by sterling performances from Vincent, Rich and Banfield. The latter two bagging themselves two tries a piece.
Kings started the game with a bang and within five minutes Rich stole a lineout close to the Barnstaple five-metre line, and a couple of drives later saw Joe Banfield dart over from close range. Newman converting.
Kings looked the better side as they attacked well through some storming runs from Vincent. Barnstaple, under pressure, tried to run the ball out but to no avail as Banfield intercepted to run in from his own 10-metre line. Newman narrowly missed, hitting the posts with his conversion.
Barnstaple slowly started to get a foot in the game, helped in no small way by Kings continuously falling foul of the referee, who was constantly penalising them.
A series of drives took Barnstaple over for their first points. Just as Barnstaple were settling, Baldry brought Kings straight back when, in the smallest amount of space, he raced through to score under the posts. Newman converting.
Although leading, Kings’ concentration lapsed on occasions, and they were nearly undone after a poor kick allowed Barnstaple to crash through to take them close. Kings pulled themselves together and a period of great defence was rewarded as the indefatigable Rich stormed clear to pass to Baldry, who just made the line, dragging a couple of Barnstaple players with him as he stretched to score Kings a bonus point try.
The second half saw Joe Thomson back on the field after a warm-up injury had allowed substitute Ben Gross to play the first half in his place. Gross applied himself well, having not been expecting to see much action.
Kings were soon under pressure with a Barnstaple lineout close to their line.
They stole the Barnstaple ball but immediately lost it and Barnstaple were over. Seeming rattled, Kings were constantly on the back foot, still giving away too many penalties and making it hard to gain any real territory. Kings were starting to come back into the game when Barnstaple intercepted to score a converted try, almost a carbon copy of the Kings’ first half try.
With only a converted try between the two sides, they battled it out for the last ten minutes, with the home crowd urging Kings to hold out, which they did, to take the league points.
HARRY Laity landed a pressure penalty three minutes from time to kick Totnes to a 25-22 win over Plympton-Victoria in Devon Two South & West, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Totnes targeted the basement battle with fellow strugglers Plympton-Victoria as a must-win game, but with time almost up the teams were deadlocked on 22-all.
Laity, in the number-ten shirt for the first time, kicked Totnes back into the lead and put them on course for their first away victory since November 2022, when they won at Plymstock.
Laity’s kicking into space throughout kept Totnes in the game.
Although conditions were ideal for running rugby, the match was more of a ruck-and-maul affair.
Totnes led 14-10 at half time thanks to tries from Mike Heyse in the centre and skipper Tom Edmonds, who barrelled over from close range on the end of some driving play. Laity kicked both conversions.
Totnes lost full-back Tom Harvey with an injury at halftime, which left the team more exposed defensively. Plym-Vic took advantage to go 17-14 up.
Laity levelled it at 17-all with a penalty, then Ollie Stoneman pounced on a kick through for an opportunist try and a 22-17 lead.
Slipshod tackling let Plym-Vic in for the equalising try that set up a nail-biting finish.
There was also action for the Totnes Bluebirds who put in a mighty effort to overcome Teignmouth ladies under the Friday night lights, winning 32-29.
Coach Ric Lambert had the following to say: unfortunately, a depleted side due to holidays, illness and work commitments travelled. In a game that was scheduled to last 70 minutes, The Bluebirds took an early lead with a well-worked try from Lydia Bright closely followed by another try from our Captain Lydia Gannon, eventually holding out for the win. Bright scored four in total and Lillie Johnson also crossed the white line.
Finally, to their Colts, who secured a 19-19 draw against TeignExe after a gutsy, hard-fought battle, writes Shaunagh Hart.
Despite an early injury that left Totnes with just 14 players, they held their own against a full-strength TeignExe squad of 20.
Totnes started strong, pushing forward with excellent possession and maintaining relentless pressure. Within the first 10 minutes, Jake Sarahs opened the scoring with a powerful try, converted by Tom Hart, to put Totnes on the board.
TeignExe responded with a converted try of their own, evening the score at 7-7.
Shortly after, Zach Bilbrough broke away with a fantastic run to regain the lead for Totnes, 12-7. TeignExe struck back with another try, but Totnes remained unphased & Toby Albano muscled his way over the line to add another try, successfully converted by Tom Hart, giving Totnes a 19-12 lead at halftime.
In the second half, TeignExe introduced a refreshed front row, but the Totnes Colts dug deep. They maintained discipline and displayed remarkable defence, using strong tackling and pressure play to keep TeignExe from finding gaps.
Their resilient defence held strong until the closing minutes, when TeignExe managed to level the score, resulting in the draw.
Throughout the match, Totnes demonstrated classic camaraderie, fighting as one and staying disciplined. They closed out the game as they started—playing with heart and doing what they do best. The 19-19 draw was a fitting result, in that it underscored Totnes RFC’s unbreakable spirit and tenacity, but they proved to be a tough opposition for TeignExe, and if it wasn’t for a few balls held up, they could have easily secured the victory!
New players Ayden Cutland, Ethan McDonald, and Fenn Maisey-Monk, made valuable contributions, working hard to secure this solid result for the Colts.