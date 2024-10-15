Throughout the match, Totnes demonstrated classic camaraderie, fighting as one and staying disciplined. They closed out the game as they started—playing with heart and doing what they do best. The 19-19 draw was a fitting result, in that it underscored Totnes RFC’s unbreakable spirit and tenacity, but they proved to be a tough opposition for TeignExe, and if it wasn’t for a few balls held up, they could have easily secured the victory!