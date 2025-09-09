WITH a new captain and coaching team in place for this season, Kingsbridge RFC's game on Saturday, September 6 at High House marked the start of what hopefully will be a new and exciting era of adult rugby at Kingsbridge, writes Jonathan Robinson.
Truro, who have just dropped down a division, were the first visitors to High House and proved a stern test for the hosts.
Joel Caddy and his fellow coaches are promising some exciting and fast-paced action on the pitch and true to that, Kingsbridge started attacking the Truro line from the first whistle.
With the ball being recycled at pacem the Truro defence was being stretched and soon Stan Gerrard took the final pass to touch down for the first points of the game. The conversion from Ben Newman took the home side into a 7-0 lead.
This was soon extended to 10-0 as Newman slotted a straightforward penalty.
Truro began to show that they hadn't travelled up from Cornwall just to give the home side an easy afternoon. Their pack was matching the home side in the loose and getting possession near the home line, they drove over to score near the posts to reduce the deficit to 10-7.
The game seemed to drift a bit with both sides trying to attack but having difficulty breaking through some resolute defending.
It needed something special to break the deadlock and that was provided by Jack Winzer, playing in the front row at hooker. From a line out on the Truro 22, he took the ball on a mazy run through the visitor’s defence to score an outstanding individual try. A Newman conversion gave the home side a 17-7 lead at halftime.
At the break, the team talk in the shade seemed to settle Kingsbridge and their play going into the second half seemed more positive. Joe Banfield, playing on the wing, took the final pass, after some good handling, to score wide out. The difficult conversion was missed.
Truro were definitely playing with renewed purpose and on several occasions came close to scoring with some resolute home defence keeping them at bay. Kingsbridge still kept finding spaces to attack and quick thinking by scrum half Toby Baldry sent winger Gerrard scampering in for his second try of the game. Newman's conversion took the score to 29-7.
With such a commanding lead, the home side could really have kicked on but it seemed they sat back a bit and Truro certainly didn't need any encouragement to try and get something out of the game.
A converted try from the visitors brought them to 29-14 and some sloppy defending from the home side let them in for another try to give a final score of 29-19.
All in all, a good start for Kingsbridge against a side that will be itching to move back up the league ladder.
Kingsbridge will however be determined to be the ones chasing top spot. On this showing, coaches and management will hopefully be pleased with all the senior players' attitude and commitment.
Two away games await the Kings now, first visiting Penryn on Saturday 13 and then Saltash on the 20th.
