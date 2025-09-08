THURLESTONE Tennis Club’s end-of-season tournament nearly fell foul of the weather but they’re made of stern stuff.
12 pairs were divided into three different groups for the round-robin matches and it was Suzy Bently and Margaret Ryan who prevailed in group X.
Group Y was won by Phil Chadder and Tess Brownill meanwhile and Freddie Ford and Tabby Black were the pair to beat in group Z.
At the presentation afterwards, tournament organizer Janet Richardson thanked anyone and everyone who played their part in a successful season of tennis.
Five permanent trophies were provided by the committee for the winners of the five main club championship events, winners and runners-up receiving glass tumbler mementos.
Jonathan Ingham won the men’s singles whilst Lucy Pannell claimed the ladies’ singles title. Jonathan also won the men’s doubles alongside Sammy Ingham and the mixed doubles, partnering Eleanor Strang.
Last but not least, the ladies’ doubles honours went the way of Jessie Doyle and Jo Williams.
