OPENING day fixtures were reduced to just 16 games to allow the county cups to start, writes Alastair Muirden.
The games that SDFL teams were involved in produced 143 goals, plenty of talking points and even a few shock results.
Beesands Rovers, fresh out of the Premier Division, set out their stall with a 3–1 victory at WBB in Division One, Jack Eades striking twice to help take three points home to the South Hams.
It’s Paignton Villa who top the table after week one though, thanks to a 5-2 win at newly promoted Barton Athletic and the goals came from five different scorers.
Onto Division Two and at Long Lane, Watcombe Wanderers 2nd XI became the first to face last season’s Plymouth and District champions Signal Box Oak Villa. Not only did they face them but they beat them too, winning 5-2.
Harbertonford, who very nearly went out of business during the summer, got underway with a 5-3 derby win over East Allington United 2nd XI.
Elsewhere at Coach Road, newly promoted Drake FC took the points against Paignton Saints 2nd XI. The final victors in Division Two were Ivybridge Town, who beat Paignton Villa 2nd XI by a single goal and coming off of the back of two successive relegations, they’ll be delighted with a winning start.
Stoke Gabriel TP 2nd XI just got the better of a Newton Abbot 66 2nd XI team that don’t lose many games during the course of a season. Daniel Trezise, Adam Blackburn and Elliot Osman were on target for the Bees in a 3–2 win that sets them off and running in what will be a tough campaign in Division Three.
South Brent were the other team that made a positive start to their season, Taylor Kasitz scoring the only goal of the game as they overcame a young Ipplepen Athletic 2nd XI side.
Galmpton United, upon their return to the SDFL, shared the spoils with Waldon Athletic 2nd XI and actually finished the game with 10 players. Waldon meanwhile had four yellow cards and came close to a county misconduct charge so fortunately there was an experienced referee taking the lead.
Teign Village who finished in third place in Division Four last season, have also set out their stall for the new campaign, beating Kingsbridge & Kellaton 6-3.
The county cups got underway this week and there are high expectations for some of the SDFL teams to go all the way in all three adult competitions.
Totnes & Dartington won’t be one of those though, losing 5-1 at home to Paignton Saints in the Premier Cup.
In the Intermediate Cup, Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI made it into the hat with a 3–0 win over Paignton Villa 3rd XI. The remainder of the first-round ties are being played over the next two weeks, although there have been a large number of byes.
The standout fixture this week in Division One sees Elburton Villa welcome Beesands Rovers to Haye Road for a fixture that last season was played as a top-flight game.
In Division Two, all eyes will be on new boys Signal Box, as they look for an immediate improvement after losing their opening game. They are at home to Newton Rovers and Ashburton, who enjoyed a promotion season last time out, face an East Allington Utd 2nd XI team who came very close to promotion themselves last.
