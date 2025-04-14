KINGSBRIDGE U18s girls won the Devon Plate final beating a combined Crediton and Sidmouth team 41-12 at Brickfields on Sunday, April 13.
A solid set-piece and plenty of nimble mobility around the pitch kept Crediton/Sidmouth penned in their own half for much of the match.
Kings’ first try came courtesy of Maisie Williams after the ball went through the hands following a lineout and the nippy utility player backed herself to cut through the waiting defenders to score. Scrum-half Maggie Moore kicked the conversion to take the blue and whites into a 7-0 lead.
Lock Ollie Weir then stretched over from a quick tap penalty to extend the lead followed by flanker Jessie Friend, after fly-half Amelia Benfield made the hard yards when the ball was turned over.
There was time for one more unanswered try before half-time with outside centre Abi Lethbridge setting off on a massive run down the wing that ended over the whitewash, taking the U18s into a commanding 26-0 lead at half-time.
Moore was first on the scoreboard, flying down the wing, before Crediton/Sidmouth then got points of their own the board with two tries and one conversion.
Kings tightened up their defence with tackles from flanker Delphine Stilwell helping to steady the ship along with probing runs from front-row Connie Eastwood. Prop Erin Roberts was almost over several times but instead paved the way for Meghan Connor and try number six.
The last score of the day went to Georgia Berryman. True to form, the inside centre was direct and strong as she sensed the nearing try-line.
A final scoreline of 41-12 marked the end of an era as this group of players go their separate ways as this season closes. Much of this squad has played together since U13s level with new players welcomed into the mix along the way.
Their celebrations are photographed above by Kelly Barons.