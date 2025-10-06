Hoping to bounce back from their last league outing, a defeat away to Penryn, Kingsbridge took on league newcomers Saltash on Saturday.
Saltash had dropped down a league for a couple of seasons but have worked their way back up and on this evidence look as if they will give a good account of themselves.
A gale blowing across the High House pitch was going to make it challenging for the kickers and keeping the ball in hand seemed to be the method of choice for both teams. Never the less sometimes letting the ball do the work sometimes pays off.
Playing with the elements in their favour, Kingsbridge were soon attacking the Saltash line. After several forward drives came to nothing, the ball was spun wide and returning wing Gareth Coombes cantered over for a well taken try. Newman's conversion gave the hosts a 7-0 lead.
As previously mentioned Saltash had brought a side with some strong, mobile runners and some ineffectual tackling allowed one to evade the home defence and go in for an unconverted try to make the score 7-5.
Kingsbridge responded with some good forward drives but couldn't break down a stubborn Saltash line. An infringement by a Saltash player gave away a penalty which Captain Henry Rich wisely decided was worth a shot at goal. Newman was successful with the kick to increase the home side's lead to 10-5.
This was short lived however as Saltash stormed back up field and after more forward drives crossed over near the posts. An easy conversion gave the visitors a 10-12 lead going into half time.
It wouldn't have been difficult to imagine what coach Joel Caddy said to his players at half time, but once again it seemed to have the desired effect.
The forwards seemed to take control of situations that before the opposition had and with greater possession they were able to deliver some quick ball for the outsides to run with.
From one such drive the ball was spun wide and winger Stu Foss crossed to put Kingsbridge back into the lead at 15-12. That lead soon increased as man of the match Foss touched down for his second try of the afternoon to make the score 20-12.
Saltash came back at Kingsbridge with renewed vigour and eventually crossed the home sides line for a converted try to reduce the deficit to 20-19 going into the final ten minutes.
The Blue and Whites had not spent all afternoon going toe to toe with the visitors to let victory slip through their fingers as they crossed over for the bonus point try though centre George Banfield who touched down wide out. Newman's most difficult kick of the afternoon sailed between the uprights to take the home side's lead to 27-19.
With the clock running down a penalty in front of the posts allowed Saltash to close the gap to 27-22 but the home side managed to control the final few minutes for a hard earned victory.
