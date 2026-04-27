COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Truro RFC 29 Kingsbridge RFC 26
KINGSBRIDGE RFC 1st XV pushed Truro to the limit as they so very nearly took away their season’s unbeaten home record.
Kingsbridge have become the great entertainers as they once again gave their opposition a head start.
This week it was 17 unanswered points before they started to get a foothold in the game. Even with an Ethan Dalton hattrick they fell agonisingly short, falling to a 29-26 defeat which surely with their bonus points leaves them clear of relegation.
A wonderful team effort brought them back to within three points with Stu Harris and Henry Rich in outstanding form. They are beginning to feel like a team who are starting to gel and bond together.
Truro were on the scoreboard with their first visit to Kings half as they broke through poor defence and which gave an easy run in for their winger.
Again, poor defence allowed the strong running Truro centre to ease his way over for their second try.
Kings looked rattled but so nearly came back as prop Harry Lock burst through only for his pass to be spilled, a shame as he might well have scored himself.
Truro extended their lead after a fine kick took them deep into Kings twenty-two, from where they caught and drove to take them 17 points clear. Kings then conjured up the try of the match as Harris picked up from the base of the scrum made good yards.
The powerful Rich made kept the move going, and quick recycled ball out to Sam Jones, having an impressive game at stand-off, conjured a clever kick which Dalton gathered and was over to get Kings first points.
Truro came back to score one more try, although the last pass looked very close to being forward.
Kings had just enough time left in the half to score another try after a fine break by Tom Winzer put Dalton into space who outstripped the Truro defence. Jones converted to leave the half time score 22-12.
Kingsbridge started the second half strongly but were soon under immense pressure from the home side. Their defence, unlike the first half held firm, both Hariss and Dalton pulling off try saving tackles.
Kings’ fightback started with their pack beginning to dominate the tight, taking one against the head to elevate the pressure.
A good drive and quick hands saw Dalton score his hattrick with Jones adding the extra. Kings were back in the match, only three points behind, and were a constant threat but were turned over and made to pay as Truro again, through their 12, took the ball into contact and offloaded to extend the lead to two scores.
No way were Kings done for as they battled their way back, after a period of pressure and with their scrum totally in control they scored again through young Freddie Hoare and with Jones converting were back to with one score.
Kingsbridge RFC, try as they might, couldn’t quite get over the line, much to the relief of the Truro crowd!
One final league game awaits, Kings welcoming St Ives to High House on Saturday, May 2, in a clash between eighth and seventh.
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