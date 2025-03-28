Amelia Benfield, 18, captivated the crowd with her speed and skillset, some great forwards work got the ball into attacking mode and shipped out to Amelia. She was able to dart her way into the corner post and score a try on her senior debut. Again it was Benfield showing grit and determination with another attempt at scoring, only to be held up by a committed Teignmouth team. On the defence Kings were soon back in attacking mode.