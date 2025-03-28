Kingsbridge RFC Ladies 34 - 7 Teignmouth RFC Ladies
TEIGNMOUTH Ladies were welcomed to High House but ,struggling for numbers, they enlisted the support of players from Totnes to bolster their side for a 15-a-side competition.
Straight into the match and some great work by the forwards, relentless defending by Ashleigh Roberts, Helen Camp and Kate Robinson with Hannah Gale often breaking the Teign line when on attack.
A line-out in the Teign’s 22’ saw the ball gathered and quickly passed out to the backs via the ever-reliable hands of Sam Hopkins to Hayley Hopkins to score with her own successful conversion. Tara Wilson on the wing gave some great attacking runs.
At the rucks, Debbie Hainey and newcomer Anna Linzell were great at securing and defending against a strong Teign counterpart.
Both teams were working hard - Zoe Clacy managed to get the ball out to the backs via scrum-half Michaela Winzer and down the wing into the hands of rapid wheels Chloe Inch, back from injury, flying down the outside line only to be caught by an equally speedy opposition player.
A scrappy post-scrum moment saw Hayley Hopkins chasing the ball to her own try line, in a vital race against Teignmouth.
Hayley’s foot got the ball first but only kicked it toward the line, the pursuit continued, and Hayley’s foot lashed out again with a Teignmouth try seeming inevitable only for Hopkins to gather the ball, and make a break the length of the entire pitch for Kings second try and conversion.
Teignmouth were quick to respond and with a burst of speed and deft hands, intercepted a pass and lunged for the line for their first try, and conversion. The second half saw some fresh legs onto the pitch in the form of up-and-coming Kingsbridge girls enjoying integration into senior rugby.
Amelia Benfield, 18, captivated the crowd with her speed and skillset, some great forwards work got the ball into attacking mode and shipped out to Amelia. She was able to dart her way into the corner post and score a try on her senior debut. Again it was Benfield showing grit and determination with another attempt at scoring, only to be held up by a committed Teignmouth team. On the defence Kings were soon back in attacking mode.
Some speedy running from Abi Lethbridge saw a lengthy break that ended with a superb try in the corner, unfortunately not converted.
Teign were once again on the attack, but thwarted in defence by Lauren Jeffery and Phoebe Sherburn. Maddie, back on the pitch, saw a turn over ball stolen by Grant. Her attacking lines saw her get the ball out to Connie to score.
Kings were striking again and saw themselves near the try line.
However, Teignmouth with their steely resolve did not give up and were denied another try.
Back into attack once more it looked like it was going to be a sure fire try for the Sophia King, only for her to be caught just before the try line by a flying opposition player.
Forwards were dominating the scrums every time and a great piece of scrummaging saw Kingsbridge win the ball, picked up from the back of the scrum by Maddie and through to score. Joint forwards of the match: Hannah Gale and Kate Robinson Back of the match: Amelia Benfield