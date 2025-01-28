COUNTIES ONE TRIBUTE WESTERN WEST
Bideford RFC 14 Kingsbridge 58
KINGSBRIDGE RFC will feel much happier with themselves as they recorded their first away win of the season and what a win it was, as they cruised to a 14-58 victory over Bideford RFC, reports Martin Newman.
Playing some great, fast, expansive rugby, they totally dominated a clearly struggling Bideford side. At last, travelling with one of their best sides of the season and a bench to match, they simply outclassed Bideford. Kingsbridge welcomed back, after a season-long injury, George Banfield and the returning Harris and Baldry made for a much stronger side.
Kingsbridge started with a bang as Baldry raced through and, after a series of drives, Freddie Buckle picking a wonderful line, raced through to put the first points on the board. Sam Jones converting.
This was soon followed by a storming run by Rich who passed on to Joe Banfield only to be brought down just short of the line, but Bideford were penalised. Wanting to make sure the scoreboard kept ticking, Kings elected to take the easy three points with Jones slotting the penalty.
Baldry then started and finished the next try as he broke through and was on hand to score after a series of Kingsbridge carries. Jones converted and added to his tally as he punished Bideford with another penalty taking Kings into a 20-point lead.
Bideford responded with a try of their own but were soon on the back foot again as Tom Winzer, having one of his best games for Kings, finished off a clever lineout move. Jones again adding the extras.
Kings’ bonus point try came through a clever kick by Baldry to take them close, and quick recycled ball saw Jack Jones over with his namesake adding the extra. Bideford tried to get back on the front foot but were rocked back again as Joe Banfield intercepted and raced away to leave the half time score 7-39.
Kingsbridge kept the pressure on and a massive tackle by Sam Jones resulted in Bideford spilling the ball. Again, Tom Winzer was on hand to run through to score. Jones converting. Kings, unsurprisingly, dropped their tempo a little and Bideford took full advantage scoring their second try of the match.
Responding, Kings aggressive defence saw two kicks charged down, putting them on the front foot. From the next lineout, the ball went quickly through the backs to put Stan Gerrard over in the corner. Bideford tried to get back into the match, but even with Kings being reduced to fourteen they never really threatened Kings strong defence.
Fittingly, Kings rounded off their afternoon with a breakout and, after some strong drives, Dan Jarvis once again getting on the score sheet. Jones rounding off a great afternoon, adding the extra to leave Kings deserved winners 14-58.
This victory leaves Kingsbridge RFC in seventh place in the Counties One Tribute Western West table with a completely even split of eight wins and eight losses to their name.
February begins with a trip to St Ives who are 10th, 18 points worse off than the Kings but having played one less game to date.