WHAT a difference a year makes! Kingsbridge RFC’s last trip to Tavistock saw them well beaten in sweltering heat, but this time played in far more temperate conditions, they romped to a 17-58, 10-try victory.
Kings’ propensity for allowing the opposition a fast start continued as Tavistock simply brushed aside poor tackles to score under the posts.
Toby Baldry responded quickly in the corner and another try followed soon, Henry Rich this time benefiting from a clever kick by Ben Newman and going over out wide.
Stan Gerrard charged a Tavistock clearance down, kicked ahead and beat all the defenders to notch a third Kings try but it was the hosts who scored next, only for Kings to hit back immediately. George Banfield scoring the bonus point try and slotting the conversion for a 12-22 advantage at the break.
Yet another charge down saw Kings start the second half well, Gerrard gathering and scoring his second try of the game. Almost straight from the restart, Baldry caught the ball, raced away and timed his pass perfectly for winger Tom Newman to touchdown. Banfield added the extra as Kings moved to a 12-34 lead.
Tavistock must hate the sight of Toby Baldry whose runs were tearing them apart, and it was fitting that he was over again as he sliced his way through to score. A tiring Tavistock were punished further as replacement Jack Jones intercepted and raced away to score with Banfield again converting.
Adding to his personal tally, G Banfield scored as a quality kick by scrum-half Joe Banfield made the Tavistock full-back fumble with George on hand to touch down.
Credit to Tavistock, they came back with a try of their own after another dominant scrum, however, it was Kingsbridge who scored the final try courtesy of the industrious Tom Winzer sidestepping his way over.