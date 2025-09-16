COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Penryn RFC 41 Kingsbridge 12
FROM feast to famine. After the amazing number of players available to new coach Joel Caddy last week, numbers plummeted for the first away game of the season to Penryn.
In fact, a bare 18 players put their hands up for selection.
There were injuries to several of last week’s team so quite a bit of juggling went on to get the right combinations with the players that were available. Several from last week’s A team were drafted in and they all acquitted themselves really well.
Kingsbridge kicked off down the slope but into a stiff breeze blowing up across the pitch.
Possession was regained and for a few minutes, they were holding onto the ball and going through several phases. Unfortunately, they never got over the line and Penryn were soon camped on the blue and white line.
From one of these drives, they managed to cross over to score the first points of the game. Sadly for Kingsbridge, a second try soon followed and then a third.
A scoreline of 19-0 was a bit flattering to the home side but Kingsbridge's defence was just a little disorganised. This was hardly surprising considering the change of personnel.
Not sure what was said but suddenly the Kingsbridge pack started to win ball and, the backs with some possession at last, did start to threaten the home side's line.
Several times they came close to scoring with captain Henry Rich and prop Stu Winzer both held up over the line. The home side weathered the storm and actually managed to force their way back to the other end of the pitch and score another try. A penalty then made the halftime score 29-0.
Straight from the kick-off, Kingsbridge drove up to the Penryn line and with some close passing, the ball arrived in Henry Rich's hands, who forced his way over to reduce the deficit to 29-5.
The revival continued as possession was kept and scoring opportunities started to appear. One of these produced a try for winger Max Goodwin, driving through following a fine cross-field kick from fly half James Oggelsby. Oggelsby converted to make it 29-12.
Unfortunately, a couple of injuries and the effort that had been put in took its toll on Kingsbridge and Penryn took the game away from them in the closing stages to score two further tries.
An admirable showing by Kingsbridge in view of the changes to the team. The boys who stepped in did themselves and the club proud.
Kingsbridge and all of the five other away teams in the Counties One Western West fell to defeat on a good day for home sides.
At Rackerhayes, Newton Abbot beat local rivals Torquay Athletic at the death with a converted try, taking them to the top of the table.
Meanwhile, Barnstaple II beat Plymstock Oaks by 50 points, Truro enjoyed a narrow victory over Wiveliscombe and there were wins for Redruth II and Saltash, against Paignton and St. Ives respectively.
A win and a loss to start the season has Kingsbridge sitting ninth. Remarkably, 10 of the 12 teams have this same record with the unbeaten Newton and the winless Torquay as the only two exceptions.
