IN A game that hardly mattered to either side, Kingsbridge RFC, sitting comfortably mid-table, beat already likely to be relegated Bideford 43-0.
Bideford looked a stronger side than when the teams met earlier in the season and in the first half especially, gave Kings some serious defending to do. But they couldn’t turn pressure into points.
Kingsbridge had to reshuffle their team as Joe Banfield was taken ill before the game. The versatile Tom Winzer moving out to the backs and Steve Shute coming into the pack.
Kings lacked cohesion for the first 20 minutes of the game and were making mistakes that Bideford turned into pressure but no points.
Joe Thomson was responsible for the first points of the game, touching down after one of many forward-drives. Kings soon scored again with yet another barnstorming run from Henry Rich taking a miss-pass from fly-half Ben Newman, who converted.
Newman followed up with a try of his own as a quick penalty saw him over under the posts and added the extra to leave Kings leading 19-0 at halftime.
The second half started much as the first ended with Kings now firmly in the ascendancy and soon added to their lead as Stu Harris picked up from the back of a ruck and sprinted through to score. Kings were now rampant and with quick-ball through the backs, George Banfield powered his way over. Newman adding the extra.
Adding to his tally, Newman went over for his second try after a fine break by Tom Winzer had taken Kings close.
Credit to Bideford they kept trying to get a foothold in the game but couldn’t break Kings’ defence where Gareth Coombs and Tom Winzer brought off brave tackles to keep the visitors out.
Kings had the final word as they scored with the last play of the game when captain Freddie Buckle forced his way over with Newman adding the extra to leave the final score at 43-0.