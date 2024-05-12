With the pace of the game unrelenting, Kings started to empty their bench but still couldn’t stop Twickenham scoring their third try. After an hour of action had been played, the game was there for the taking for both sides and King’s cause was not helped as they suffered a red card. Taking immediate advantage, Twickenham made Kings pay as they raced over to leave themselves only three points behind, the closest the pair had been since the first whistle was blown. Then came the game’s turning point as Thuel stamped his name into club folklore with the decisive tackle that enabled Harris to put the game to bed. What an end to the season for Kingsbridge.