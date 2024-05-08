Scrum-half-on-the-day Joe Banfield scored the game's first try within five minutes, Ben Newman then nailing the conversion and setting a precedent for the afternoon ahead. The number 10 came close to adding another five points to the cause, Stu Winzer being in the right place to get them over the top. Quickfire tries from Tom Winzer and Toby Baldry gave the hosts a commanding lead, with no signs of letting up.